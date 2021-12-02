VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe Sells 3,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total value of $717,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
VeriSign stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.70. 36,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,059. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $248.22.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
About VeriSign
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
