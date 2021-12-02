VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe Sells 3,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total value of $717,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VeriSign stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.70. 36,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,059. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,746 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $167,760,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

