Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Price Up 4.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s share price rose 4.9% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $130.34 and last traded at $128.67. Approximately 318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 209,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.67.

Specifically, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTV. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average is $86.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.26.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 76.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 11.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

