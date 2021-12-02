Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.75% from the company’s previous close.

VRCA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

VRCA opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.02. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

