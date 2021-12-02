VersaBank (TSE:VB) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of VB opened at C$15.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$438.51 million and a PE ratio of 17.45. VersaBank has a one year low of C$7.36 and a one year high of C$17.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.24.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.1821851 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on VersaBank in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 target price for the company.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

