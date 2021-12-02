Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $205.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after purchasing an additional 240,660 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

