Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.39

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 677166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

VWDRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

