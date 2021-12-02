ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,800,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 83,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.41. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $101.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.