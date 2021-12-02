Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

DSP stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $570.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

