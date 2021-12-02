Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $570.43 million and a P/E ratio of 0.78.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Viant Technology by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

