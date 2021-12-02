Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Viasat posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.48, a PEG ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Viasat news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,077,000 after acquiring an additional 313,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,733,000 after acquiring an additional 554,089 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 12.1% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,685,000 after acquiring an additional 271,747 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Viasat by 4.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Viasat by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,292,000 after acquiring an additional 329,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

