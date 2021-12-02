Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

