Vigilare Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.23. 505,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,817,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

