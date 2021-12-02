Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 4,359 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 116.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.96. 43,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,261. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $111.14.

