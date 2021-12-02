Vigilare Wealth Management Has $2.22 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.44. The stock had a trading volume of 144,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,671. The stock has a market cap of $383.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,391,425 shares of company stock worth $781,409,912. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

