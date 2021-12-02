Vigilare Wealth Management Has $548,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $165.41. 101,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average is $131.90. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,175.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $157,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $1,100,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,828,748 shares of company stock worth $461,769,006. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

