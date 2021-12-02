Vigilare Wealth Management Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,549,000 after purchasing an additional 820,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.27. 78,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,679. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

