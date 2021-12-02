Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 751 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $160.73. 72,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

