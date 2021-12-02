Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 55 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 44.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 14.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,856,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,879 shares of company stock valued at $281,107,406. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.

SNOW traded up $31.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $342.59. The company had a trading volume of 350,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,795. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

