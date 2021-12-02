Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,100 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the October 31st total of 264,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 14.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.92. Analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

