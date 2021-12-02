Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 12,756,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,554,740. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.23. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

