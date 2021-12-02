Vivid Financial Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

