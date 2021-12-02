Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,358 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,801,000 after acquiring an additional 423,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

NYSE RTX opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

