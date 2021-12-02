Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 37,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after buying an additional 1,682,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 92.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after buying an additional 5,358,099 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 169,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

