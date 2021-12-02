Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) will report $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Walker & Dunlop reported earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $142.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.28. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

