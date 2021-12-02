Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.84 Billion

Brokerages predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post $150.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.20 billion. Walmart reported sales of $152.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $571.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.09 billion to $577.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $589.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $581.07 billion to $598.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.61. The stock had a trading volume of 588,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,391,425 shares of company stock valued at $781,409,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Walmart by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 812,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after buying an additional 379,325 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

