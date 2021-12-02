Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,070.57

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,070.57 ($13.99) and traded as low as GBX 1,070 ($13.98). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 1,095 ($14.31), with a volume of 8,317 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Water Intelligence in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,187.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,070.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.15 million and a PE ratio of 59.19.

In other Water Intelligence news, insider Patrick DeSouza sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.42), for a total transaction of £590,000 ($770,838.78).

About Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

