WaykiChain Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $39.90 million and $11.72 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

