Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Datatec (DTTLY)

Datatec (OTCMKTS: DTTLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2021 – Datatec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

11/29/2021 – Datatec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

11/24/2021 – Datatec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

11/15/2021 – Datatec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

11/12/2021 – Datatec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

11/4/2021 – Datatec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

OTCMKTS:DTTLY opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Datatec Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.