Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $36.00

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $37.61. Weibo shares last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 49,133 shares.

WB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,747,000 after acquiring an additional 409,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 197,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 24.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

