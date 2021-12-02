Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 36,849 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,849 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of FirstService worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in FirstService by 27.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FirstService by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in FirstService by 35.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in FirstService by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $190.64 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $127.61 and a one year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66 and a beta of 0.89.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.