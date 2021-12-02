Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 44,375 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,009 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.81% of OFG Bancorp worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after buying an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 28,471 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 176,298 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.40. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

