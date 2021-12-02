Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 90,683 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 136.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Axonics were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axonics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Axonics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axonics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axonics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

