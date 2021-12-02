Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $10.22 Million Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,393 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 750,111 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after purchasing an additional 117,586 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

BMTC opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $867.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $57.47 million for the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

