Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $10.06 Million in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 359,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.77% of CVRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

CVRX stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89. CVRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CVRx Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

