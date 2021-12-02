Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $9.62 Million in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 261,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,624,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,511,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,030,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,533.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

FLYW opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

