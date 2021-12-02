Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 498 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Penumbra worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 14.9% in the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

NYSE PEN opened at $243.51 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.59, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $654,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,171 shares of company stock worth $14,705,233 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

