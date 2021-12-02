Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $185.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.14.

Ambarella stock opened at $204.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -152.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.01. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $77.06 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,036. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,497,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 73,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ambarella by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

