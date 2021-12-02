Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the October 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 69.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of MHF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. 19,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,395. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.