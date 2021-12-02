Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,984. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.