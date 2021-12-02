Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,984. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $14.87.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
