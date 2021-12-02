Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.89

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.89 and traded as high as $91.83. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares last traded at $88.77, with a volume of 1,718,058 shares.

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average is $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

