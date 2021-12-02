WEX (NYSE:WEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $126.16

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $126.16 and last traded at $126.16, with a volume of 1860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.46.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.28 and a 200-day moving average of $179.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. WEX’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in WEX by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 71,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

