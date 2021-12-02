Wing Trading Down 4.4% This Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00063581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00071107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00095409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.86 or 0.07832246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,288.93 or 0.99837666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021291 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

