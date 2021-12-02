Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.54

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 118329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $828.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.54.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

