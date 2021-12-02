Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Trading 13.8% Lower This Week

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $617.42 or 0.01085134 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $209,922.60 and $5,734.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00235411 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00087470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

