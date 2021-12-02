Xeno Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.22 Million (XNO)

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. Xeno Token has a total market capitalization of $38.22 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xeno Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xeno Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00236676 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00086523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Xeno Token Profile

Xeno Token (XNO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Xeno Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xeno Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xeno Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xeno Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xeno Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xeno Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.