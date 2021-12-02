XXEC Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

XXEC Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 2.1% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

Shares of LH stock traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $195.88 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.92 and its 200 day moving average is $283.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.