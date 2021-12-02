Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

