Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

