YAM Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last Week (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. One YAM coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges. YAM has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YAM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00236391 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00087598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.