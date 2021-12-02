Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Given a C$3.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) has been assigned a C$3.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 122.60% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE YGR traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.46. 136,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,580. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.65 million and a P/E ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.49.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

In related news, Director James Grant Evaskevich bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,998,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,008,156.32. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,611 shares of company stock worth $84,319.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.