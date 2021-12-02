YENTEN Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $87,647.21 and approximately $232.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,453.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.86 or 0.08047142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.25 or 0.00361803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.96 or 0.01002529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00083979 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00011028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.22 or 0.00413128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.67 or 0.00382042 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

